Partners Group Holding AG Acquires 23,306 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for 3.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $45,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,960,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.