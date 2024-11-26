Partners Group Holding AG Has $81.30 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 5.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $81,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,208,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 243,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,705,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,206,000 after buying an additional 302,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,537,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,772,000 after acquiring an additional 226,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

AMT stock opened at $207.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.99. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

