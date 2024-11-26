Patrick Burnett Sells 16,023 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 16,023 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $162,473.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,703.66. This trade represents a 11.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Patrick Burnett sold 100 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $1,003.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.