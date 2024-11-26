Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,293,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

