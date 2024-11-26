Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $600.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

