Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271,812 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 46.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $210.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $215.68. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.74.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,971 shares of company stock worth $11,750,096. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. StockNews.com upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

