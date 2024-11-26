PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.94 and last traded at $87.40. 1,654,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 13,310,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 228,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 33.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in PayPal by 196.3% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $5,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.