Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $411.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

