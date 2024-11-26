Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $312.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.36 and its 200 day moving average is $283.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

