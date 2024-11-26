Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $289,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 434.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 77,192 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,026. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,503 shares of company stock worth $48,145,999 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.