Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 86,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 515,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 132,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FORM opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $63.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

