Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733,500 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

