Petiole USA ltd Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,604 shares during the period. Southern California Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Petiole USA ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Petiole USA ltd’s holdings in Southern California Bancorp were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $577.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

