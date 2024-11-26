PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 313.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 10.08%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.