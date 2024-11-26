PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter worth about $134,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

