Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,700 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,906,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,073,477.90. This represents a 0.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

MIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 362,964 shares during the period.

