Pitcairn Co. Acquires 15 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,099.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,025.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,860.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,269.67.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

