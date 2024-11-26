Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

NYSE:FND opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

