Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,209 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

