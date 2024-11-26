Pitcairn Co. Sells 724 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 62,594 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

