POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 3213506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

POET Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 0.81.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Further Reading

