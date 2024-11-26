Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 2840506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

Poolbeg Pharma Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.00 million, a PE ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.25.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

