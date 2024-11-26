Popcat (SOL) Trading Down 32.4% Over Last Week (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $140.71 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.33189941 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $139,994,787.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

