Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 255.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.71 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

