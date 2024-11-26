Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.72 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,116,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $673,387,000 after buying an additional 759,427 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,012,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $661,955,000 after buying an additional 330,277 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

