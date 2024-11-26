Private Trust Co. NA Sells 10 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $26,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 212.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,224.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,358.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,399.52. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,059.08 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.