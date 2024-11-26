Propel Bio Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Zevra Therapeutics comprises 0.7% of Propel Bio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Propel Bio Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Zevra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.93. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.25). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

