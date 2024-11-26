ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.62, but opened at $50.06. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 441,858 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 140,485 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

