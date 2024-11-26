Prospector Partners LLC Has $10.81 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.