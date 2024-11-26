Proton (XPR) Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Proton has a market cap of $33.29 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,881,908,661 coins and its circulating supply is 26,948,312,645 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

