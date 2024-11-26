Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 282.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Five9 worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.85. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bath & Body Works Stock Jumps 17%: Is More Growth Ahead?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Home Sales Are Rising, But Who Stands to Benefit the Most?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MicroStrategy Stock Could Gain 50%, But Be Ready for Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.