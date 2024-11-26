Qsemble Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,306 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,759 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

