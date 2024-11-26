Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

