Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.67 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

EMR stock opened at $132.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

