Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 114,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $73,268,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,099,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $53,015,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after buying an additional 643,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on DV shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,638.16. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

