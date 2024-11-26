Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178,293 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Mosaic worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mosaic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 196,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 681.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

