Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,398 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $735,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,716,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.