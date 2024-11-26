Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $8.78 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 302,081 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

