QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $826.67 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, QUASA has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $128,985.96 and approximately $826.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,427.88 or 1.00018125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00011610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00055166 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00163792 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,072.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.