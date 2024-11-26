Raju Mohan Acquires 238,248 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan bought 238,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $435,993.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,295.08. The trade was a 14.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 25th, Raju Mohan acquired 261,752 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.06. 2,159,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Stories

