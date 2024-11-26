Robert W. Baird Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $3.50

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,403,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,539. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $464.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Leslie’s has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 46.5% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 601,177 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,064 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

