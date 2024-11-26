Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $25.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $780.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,379. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $741.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $861.63 and a 200-day moving average of $870.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

