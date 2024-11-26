Rock Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 828,325 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,260,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NLY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. 504,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -284.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

