Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) CEO Gaurav Shah Sells 11,091 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $144,737.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,630.40. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after purchasing an additional 314,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 222,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

