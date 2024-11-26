Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 363,390 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 153,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
Rubicon Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.79.
About Rubicon Minerals
Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.
