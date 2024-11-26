RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.17% of RxSight worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in RxSight by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,259,066.27. This represents a 2.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,096.82. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $2,603,950. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Up 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RXST stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

