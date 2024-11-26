Ryan Pape Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $926,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,607 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,028.38. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $852,800.00.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 136,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,415. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 190.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

