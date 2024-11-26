Samir Aziz Manji Purchases 2,500 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.71 per share, with a total value of C$19,275.00.

Samir Aziz Manji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Samir Aziz Manji bought 2,500 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,625.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AX.UN stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.62. 135,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,796. The company has a market capitalization of C$791.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

