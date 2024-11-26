Sanders Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462,767 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $568,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629,508 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,890 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,748,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,183,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

TCOM stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

