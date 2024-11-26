Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 115645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth $199,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

